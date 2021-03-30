Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Gerhard Reus
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
March 30, 2021
FUJIFILM, X-T20
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Jesus depicted in the Hagia Sophia in Istanbul, Turkey.
Related tags
jesus
jesus christ
romanesque
hagia sophia
hagia sophia mosque
history
romanesque architecture
Turkey Images & Pictures
old town
world wonder
hagia sophia museum
hagia sophia istanbul old city
istanbul
human
People Images & Pictures
HD Art Wallpapers
tile
mosaic
painting
Free stock photos
Related collections
calm wallpapers
422 photos
· Curated by Christi Osterday
calm
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Light Painting
1,219 photos
· Curated by Rowan Heuvel
Light Backgrounds
night
Star Images
Earth is awesome
112 photos
· Curated by Luke Chesser
Earth Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
outdoor