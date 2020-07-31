Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Wolfgang Hasselmann
@wolfgang_hasselmann
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 31, 2020
SONY, ILCE-7M2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
infrared
Landscape Images & Pictures
germany
HD Blue Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
ice
HD Snow Wallpapers
frost
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
fir
abies
vegetation
Free images
Related collections
Wildflowers
65 photos · Curated by Heather Dou
wildflower
Flower Images
plant
Visual Assets for Marketers
47 photos · Curated by HubSpot
human
Website Backgrounds
business
Signs of the Times
841 photos · Curated by Tim Mossholder
sign
Light Backgrounds
building