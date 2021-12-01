Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Trac Vu
@tracminhvu
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 1, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D750
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
Flower Images
Beautiful Backgrounds
macro
Nature Images
Peaceful Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
blossom
iris
petal
geranium
Leaf Backgrounds
acanthaceae
jar
pottery
vase
Free images
Related collections
Medium Highlights
75 photos
· Curated by Medium
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
Drone Captures
1,141 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
drone
outdoor
aerial view
Computer
39 photos
· Curated by Anand Houston
HD Computer Wallpapers
work
office