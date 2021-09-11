Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Andrey Tikhonovskiy
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 11, 2021
Canon, EOS-1D X Mark II
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
insect
praying mantis
predator
washing
HD Green Wallpapers
macro
micro
Light Backgrounds
HD Color Wallpapers
Nature Images
cleaning
HD Yellow Wallpapers
Beautiful Pictures & Images
mantis
invertebrate
Animals Images & Pictures
Free pictures
Related collections
Education
207 photos · Curated by Jeremy Beck
education
Book Images & Photos
united state
Blog Header Images
109 photos · Curated by Rahul Dogra
blog
Website Backgrounds
pen
Food for Thought
103 photos · Curated by Max Brown
Food Images & Pictures
vegetable
plant