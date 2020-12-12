Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jusdevoyage
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 12, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Leaf Backgrounds
plants
Nature Images
outdoor
HD Orange Wallpapers
HD Yellow Wallpapers
leaves
veins
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
Free stock photos
Related collections
Wildlife
273 photos
· Curated by Mr. Sigsegv
wildlife
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Natural Textures
80 photos
· Curated by Rich Strauss
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Collection #142: Pixieset
8 photos
· Curated by Pixieset
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
road