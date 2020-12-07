Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Barun Ghosh
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Sovabazar, Calcutta, West Bengal, India
Published on
December 8, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
sovabazar
calcutta
west bengal
india
People Images & Pictures
festival
crowd
human
apparel
clothing
female
fashion
gown
Free images
Related collections
New York City
27 photos
· Curated by Hilda Rytteke
HD New York City Wallpapers
building
New York Pictures & Images
Portraits
116 photos
· Curated by Jules Fouchy
portrait
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
It's simple but very complex
235 photos
· Curated by Anton Darius
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Texture Backgrounds