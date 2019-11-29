Go to Pavel Brodsky's profile
@mcouthon
Download free
close up photography of water drops on leaf
close up photography of water drops on leaf
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Ramat Aviv, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

A macro shot of leaves after rain has splattered them with drops

Related collections

Melanated Men
5,308 photos · Curated by Terry Carter Jr.
man
male
People Images & Pictures
Portrait Mode
365 photos · Curated by Mihir Sumant
portrait
plant
outdoor
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking