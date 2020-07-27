Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Lynda Hinton
@lyndaann1975
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 27, 2020
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
architecture
castle
housing
monastery
fort
ruins
Nature Images
Free pictures
Related collections
That was Brutal
50 photos
· Curated by Harry Knight
concrete
building
architecture
journey
130 photos
· Curated by Sylvia Bradford
journey
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Objects
139 photos
· Curated by José Luis Antúnez
object
HD Grey Wallpapers
Website Backgrounds