Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Eirc Shi
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Shanghai, 上海市中国
Published
8d
ago
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D610
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
公园里的茶花
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
shanghai
上海市中国
camellia
茶花
plant
Flower Images
blossom
geranium
vegetation
petal
Tree Images & Pictures
hibiscus
Public domain images
Related collections
Bridges
99 photos · Curated by Ashwin Alaparthi
bridge
building
architecture
The View from In Here
444 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
view
HD Windows Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Urban Landscapes
20 photos · Curated by Sarah Dorweiler
urban
HD Grey Wallpapers
building