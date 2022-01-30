Go to Eirc Shi's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Shanghai, 上海市中国
Published agoNIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D610
Free to use under the Unsplash License

公园里的茶花

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

shanghai
上海市中国
camellia
茶花
plant
Flower Images
blossom
geranium
vegetation
petal
Tree Images & Pictures
hibiscus
Public domain images

Related collections

Bridges
99 photos · Curated by Ashwin Alaparthi
bridge
building
architecture
Urban Landscapes
20 photos · Curated by Sarah Dorweiler
urban
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking