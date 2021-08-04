Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Vidar Nordli-Mathisen
@vidarnm
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
1 month
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
Eagle Images & Pictures
vulture
kite bird
flying
hawk
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #18: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
rock
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Satisfying
29 photos
· Curated by Mike Petrucci
satisfying
HQ Background Images
architecture
Natural World
108 photos
· Curated by Heidi Thomasen
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Grey Wallpapers