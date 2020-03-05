Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
jurien huggins
@jurienh
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Wythe Hotel, New York, United States
Published
on
March 5, 2020
iPhone XR
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Wedding band and flowers on the windowsill at the Wythe Hotel
Related tags
wythe hotel
New York Pictures & Images
united states
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
blossom
Flower Images
accessories
accessory
Creative Commons images
Related collections
In Transit
204 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
transportation
vehicle
Car Images & Pictures
Collection #129: Ann Handley
7 photos
· Curated by Ann Handley
bilberry
Fruits Images & Pictures
blueberry
Apple x Unsplash
9 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
HD Wallpapers