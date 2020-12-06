Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Staci McWilliams
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
LAKE JULIAN RD, Arden, NC, USA
Published on
December 6, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A river surrounded by trees and mountains.
Related tags
lake julian rd
arden
nc
usa
Mountain Images & Pictures
serenity
HD Water Wallpapers
HD Blue Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
natural
HD Blue Wallpapers
HD Water Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
reservoir
lake
land
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
vegetation
Backgrounds
Related collections
Collection #153: Spotify
3 photos
· Curated by Spotify
HD Color Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
Mental Health Matters
50 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
mental
Health Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #52: Jeff Sheldon
10 photos
· Curated by Jeff Sheldon
rock
outdoor
HD Windows Wallpapers