Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 13, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Costa Rica
Related tags
Flower Images
plant
detail
environment
foliage
Life Images & Photos
pollination
pure
serenity
springtime
Texture Backgrounds
stem
HD Abstract Wallpapers
clean
closeup
flora
HD Forest Wallpapers
fresh
garden
HD Green Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Ocean
38 photos
· Curated by Jarrod Freeman
HD Ocean Wallpapers
outdoor
sea
Collection #194: Unsplash
10 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Fall Images & Pictures
Leaf Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
Breakfast
56 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
breakfast
Food Images & Pictures
pancake