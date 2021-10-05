Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Hansjörg Keller
@kel_foto
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Autumn Aesthetic 🍂
Share
Info
Switzerland
Published
on
October 5, 2021
Panasonic, DMC-GX7
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Herbstliches Lichterfest. Autumn festival of lights.
Related tags
switzerland
HD Autumn Wallpapers
autumnal
Fall Images & Pictures
Pumpkin Images & Pictures
Halloween Images & Pictures
pumpkin lights
HD Dark Wallpapers
deko
laterne
schnitzen
schnitzerei
abend
dekoration
kürbis
kürbisleuchten
leuchten
tradition
eingang
hauseingang
Free images
Related collections
Roads, Paths and tunnels
103 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
path
road
HD Wallpapers
Earth from Above
1,798 photos
· Curated by Rowan Heuvel
above
Earth Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Saccharine
24 photos
· Curated by Me
saccharine
sweet
Food Images & Pictures