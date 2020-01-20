Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Annie Spratt
@anniespratt
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Toronto, ON, Canada
Published on
January 20, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Froquois coffee shop, Centre Island, Toronto, August 1966
Related tags
toronto
on
canada
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
outdoors
plant
Grass Backgrounds
HD Water Wallpapers
Nature Images
garden
vehicle
boat
transportation
vessel
watercraft
arbour
porch
Backgrounds
Related collections
Prayers and Peace
24 photos
· Curated by Kathy Doucette
prayer
Star Images
outdoor
Balance and Wellness
69 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
balance
wellness
Website Backgrounds
Good Doggos of Unsplash
262 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
doggo
Dog Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures