gray concrete road across brown valley during daytime
I loved growing up in Eastern Washington. So uniquely beautiful. This particular morning my sister and I were on our way to the stunning Palouse Falls, a couple hours away from our home. It was rainy, overcast, and a bit misty, a special treat given the rarity of those conditions in this part of the state. A few miles out from the entrance to the park we came across this road, and it was just begging to have its photo taken. Never seen anything like it before or since. Hope to come visit you again someday, my old friend.

