Go to Saj Shafique's profile
Available for hire
Download free
white and green dome building under blue sky during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Muscat, Oman
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque, Muscat, Oman

Related collections

Muslim Worship Sites
190 photos · Curated by Abuhamza Hassain
worship
muslim
architecture
OMAN
32 photos · Curated by tala tourism
oman
muscat
building
Omán
39 photos · Curated by Clara Monge Nadal
oman
building
architecture
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking