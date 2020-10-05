Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Saj Shafique
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Muscat, Oman
Published
on
October 5, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque, Muscat, Oman
Related tags
muscat
oman
mosque
islam
pray
worship
muslim
prayer
grand mosque
grand mosque muscat
sultan qaboos grand mosque
middle east
building
architecture
dome
HD Blue Wallpapers
arched
arch
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Muslim Worship Sites
190 photos
· Curated by Abuhamza Hassain
worship
muslim
architecture
OMAN
32 photos
· Curated by tala tourism
oman
muscat
building
Omán
39 photos
· Curated by Clara Monge Nadal
oman
building
architecture