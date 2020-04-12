Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jason Krieger
@kriegs
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Staten Island, NY, USA
Published
on
April 12, 2020
SONY, ILCE-7
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
staten island
ny
usa
HD Brick Wallpapers
HD Windows Wallpapers
old
Flower Images
forgotten
disheveled
overgrown
sony a7
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
wall
ivy
Creative Commons images
Related collections
A Little Something
1,683 photos
· Curated by Angel Hou
plant
Flower Images
Light Backgrounds
SEA
1,052 photos
· Curated by Laura Weiler
sea
People Images & Pictures
human
plantitecture
15 photos
· Curated by Sarah Mutter
plantitecture
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers