Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Keith Helfrich
@keithhelfrich
Download free
Share
Info
Charlotte, NC, USA
Published on
June 11, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Hippie
120 photos
· Curated by Genevieve Nalls
hippie
Flower Images
plant
Urban Folk
288 photos
· Curated by Clem Onojeghuo
urban
People Images & Pictures
street
Toolkits
34 photos
· Curated by Natalie Cooper-Berthe
toolkit
tool
blog
Related tags
People Images & Pictures
human
apparel
clothing
crowd
charlotte
nc
usa
festival
strap
pedestrian
hair
People Images & Pictures
Free images