Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Maxim Shklyaev
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 12, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M2
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
architecture
building
spire
steeple
tower
temple
shrine
worship
pillar
column
metropolis
urban
HD City Wallpapers
town
outdoors
HD Art Wallpapers
monument
Public domain images
Related collections
Easter
47 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Easter Images
Flower Images
egg
highkey
68 photos
· Curated by manu schwendener
highkey
HD White Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Women @ Work
21 photos
· Curated by Lauren M
work
Women Images & Pictures
human