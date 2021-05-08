Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Adi Goldstein
@adigold1
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 8, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D610
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Top-notch music studio gear photography background
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
music gear
music studio
musical instrument
knobs
music equipment
electronics
HD Computer Wallpapers
studio
hardware
game
chess
computer hardware
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Orange
102 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Orange Wallpapers
outdoor
plant
I Do
82 photos
· Curated by Teresa Wong
Wedding Backgrounds
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Backgrounds / Textures
902 photos
· Curated by Áron Varga
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Color Wallpapers