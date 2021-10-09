Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Anmol Chainani
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 9, 2021
OPPO, realme 2 Pro
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
A captivating view of the nature
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Nature Images
HD Scenery Wallpapers
beauty
Mountain Images & Pictures
mountains and trees
rishikesh
north india
outdoors
Mountain Images & Pictures
weather
mountain range
fog
countryside
land
mist
Landscape Images & Pictures
Backgrounds
Related collections
Just Married
146 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
married
Wedding Backgrounds
Flower Images
Tranquil
47 photos · Curated by Jennifer Ann
tranquil
outdoor
Sunset Images & Pictures
Austria
140 photos · Curated by Paul Gilmore
austria
outdoor
hiking