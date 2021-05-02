Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Levi Meir Clancy
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Sinjar, Iraq
Published
on
May 2, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Beds at a hospital in Sinjar.
Related tags
hospital
sinjar
iraq
clinical
Health Images
treatment
medical
health plan
healthcare systems
medicare
checkup
health insurance
healthcare
diagnosis
healthcare management
hospital beds
hospital bed
shingal
clinic
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Food for Thought
104 photos
· Curated by Max Brown
Food Images & Pictures
vegetable
plant
Points and Triangles
220 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
triangle
building
architecture
Beauty-Full People
127 photos
· Curated by Melanie O'Leary
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
human