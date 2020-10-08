Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Stephanie Klepacki
@sklepacki
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 8, 2020
Apple, iPhone XS
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
fir
abies
conifer
vegetation
pine
Nature Images
outdoors
land
road
path
woodland
HD Forest Wallpapers
HD Water Wallpapers
freeway
highway
Free images
Related collections
Candy
51 photos
· Curated by Jennifer Carlsson
candy
sweet
Food Images & Pictures
Yosemite
312 photos
· Curated by Matthew Kosloski
yosemite
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
Let's Party!
202 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Party Backgrounds
Flower Images
Food Images & Pictures