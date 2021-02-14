Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Carlos Nascimento
@bakaloneking
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
February 14, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
equipments
carton
weapon
blade
weaponry
spoon
cutlery
Backgrounds
Related collections
Christmas
228 photos
· Curated by stephanie jones
Christmas Images
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Beautiful Landscape Light
196 photos
· Curated by ideadad
Light Backgrounds
Beautiful Pictures & Images
Cloud Pictures & Images
Travel
437 photos
· Curated by Kieran Taylor
Travel Images
building
HD Grey Wallpapers