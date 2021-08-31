Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Stephen Andrews
@porkbellysteve
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
6d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
creme
Cake Images
Food Images & Pictures
dessert
cream
icing
apparel
clothing
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Collection #30: Crew
8 photos
· Curated by Crew
outdoor
building
Cloud Pictures & Images
Flowers
112 photos
· Curated by Jules Fouchy
Flower Images
blossom
plant
Farmland and Fields
506 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
farmland
field
farm