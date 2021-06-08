Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Laura Nyhuis
@lauraintacoma
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Mount Rushmore, Mount Rushmore UT, SD, USA
Published
on
June 9, 2021
ILCE-7RM4
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
mount rushmore
mount rushmore ut
sd
usa
thomas jefferson
george washington
theodore roosevelt
abraham lincoln
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
fir
abies
Nature Images
outdoors
conifer
slope
Mountain Images & Pictures
archaeology
cliff
ground
Free pictures
Related collections
Urban Spaces
94 photos
· Curated by Nourbese Flint
urban
building
HD City Wallpapers
Emotions
58 photos
· Curated by Elina Gardashnik
emotion
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
Beyond Belief
33 photos
· Curated by Liz H
Star Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor