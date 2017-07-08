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Ioann-Mark Kuznietsov
mrrrk_smith
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burning firewood outdoor during daytime
Warming up by a brazier
A map marker
Lviv, Ukraine
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 8, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 700D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
fire
wood
bonfire
heat
warmth
wooden
firewood
burn
on fire
warming
food
people
human
camping
fireplace
ukraine
bbq
campfire
flame
lviv
Royalty-free images
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