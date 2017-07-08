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Ioann-Mark Kuznietsov
mrrrk_smith
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burn woods on black metal case
Flames in a brazier
A map marker
Lviv, Ukraine
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 8, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 700D
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
fire
wall
wood
flame
brick
bonfire
barbeque
log
burning
firewood
burn
ukraine
bench
rust
lviv
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