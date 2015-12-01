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Y. Peyankov
peyankov
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burger placed on grey bowl near beer bottle
Hamburger with a beer
A map marker
Camden Town, London, United Kingdom
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 1, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, DSLR-A330
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
london
burger
cooking
bar
dinner
brown
fast food
sandwich
cheese
meal
french fries
fries
fast
hamburger
american
gourmet
delicious
camden
yummy
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