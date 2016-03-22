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Quentin Lagache
quentinlagache
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burger patty on plate served with fries and water bottle
Burgers and Fries
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Haché Gourmet Burgers, København K, Denmark
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Published on
March 22, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
burger
dinner
america
bokeh
plate
french fries
fries
bowl
fastfood
sauce
cheeseburger
americana
hipster
bun
jug
fried
skewer
glass
bottle
4K images
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