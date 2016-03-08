Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Edward Franklin
eddie2oh
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
,
Food & Drink
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
burger and fries on plate
Hamburger with a beer
A map marker
Eugene, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 8, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3300
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
restaurant
burger
bar
beer
dinner
eating
meal
plate
fries
food and drink
pub
dining
hamburger
eat
diner
fastfood
brew
bar and grill
drink
Historical images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20