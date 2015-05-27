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Brandon Morgan
littleppl85
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burger and fries on bowl
Sandwich with Fries
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 27, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D90
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
restaurant
burger
brown
fast food
sandwich
lunch
fries
bacon
fry
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