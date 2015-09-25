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Ashim D’Silva
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bunch of strawberries in containers
Basket of raspberry
A map marker
Arlington, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 25, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X100S
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
fruit
red
fruits
strawberry
market
strawberries
raspberry
produce
united states
arlington
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