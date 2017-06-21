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Dane Deaner
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bunch of lemons on wooden rack
Lemons in the Market
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 21, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
health
fruit
street
yellow
market
lemon
brown
shop
store
grocery
lemons
fresh
produce
holistic
stand
food
plant
grapefruit
flora
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