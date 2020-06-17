Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Miika Savela
@zigelzi
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 17, 2020
DMC-LX15
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Axe struct to chopping wood.
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
axe
tool
tree stump
HD Wood Wallpapers
Backgrounds
Related collections
London
112 photos
· Curated by manu schwendener
london
united kingdom
building
Collection #107: Polarr
7 photos
· Curated by Polarr
HD Grey Wallpapers
skyscraper
building
Portraits
93 photos
· Curated by Diane Best
portrait
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures