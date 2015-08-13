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Hans Eiskonen
eiskonen
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bull grayscale photo
Bull statue
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 13, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 1000D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
animal
grey
spain
statue
sculpture
bull
grayscale
andalusia
bronze
horn
ronda
horns
taurus
bull market
bullish
bull fighting
toro
bull fight
bronze statue
corrida
High resolution images
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