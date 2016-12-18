Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Alessio Rinella
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
buildings near body of water
The Irrational Man Vol II
A map marker
Paris, France
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 18, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
OnePlus, ONEPLUS A3003
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
animal
bird
architecture
human
road
paris
france
urban
office building
housing
town
apartment building
high rise
condo
metropolis
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20