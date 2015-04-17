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buildings and houses near body of water
Small river village
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 17, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SAMSUNG, GT-I9500
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
house
mountains
river
lake
buildings
bridge
rock
village
countryside
sunlight
houses
valley
town
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