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Sergei A
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building on rocky cliff surrounded by the sea
Tillamook Rock Light House
A map marker
Tillamook Rock Light, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 28, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3100
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
sunset
sea
architecture
outdoor
clouds
grey
lighthouse
rock
island
lonely
peaceful
shipping
oregon
isolated
pacific
united states
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