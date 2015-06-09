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Mihail Ribkin
mihail_ribkin
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building interior view
angular modern architecture
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 9, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
abstract
city
space
building
blue
architecture
white
camera
interior
purple
window
glass
urban
roof
modern
structure
shape
artistic
ceiling
modern design
PNG images
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