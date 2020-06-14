Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Olga Vel
@olvel
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bali, Indonesia
Published on
June 14, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Children of the World. Going home from school.
Related tags
bali
indonesia
bike ride
bike
children
HD Kids Wallpapers
smile
pupils
school time
ride
way from school
on the road
joy
happiness
everyday life
portrait
Travel Images
friends
human
People Images & Pictures
Free pictures
Related collections
Rider Portraits
2 photos
· Curated by Brianna Dederich
portrait
Motorcycle Pictures & Images
vehicle
ABCs
109 photos
· Curated by Kaitlyn Brajcich
abc
bali
indonesia
Children of the World
1 photo
· Curated by Olga Vel
apparel
asphalt
clothing