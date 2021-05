This shot was taken during my trip to Charyn Canyon with my brother & friends. On the way to the actual canyon, we decided to make a pit stop. I was so fascinated by the beautifulness of this place(even though we haven’t even reached our designated destination point) so I took my camera out of the backpack right away 😅. This is the place that you must visit during your trip to Kazakhstan. 👍 PS: We weren’t actually hitchhiking, it was just for the photo 😉.