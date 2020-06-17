Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Li Lin
@northwoodn
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
COVID-19
Share
Info
Published
on
June 17, 2020
ILCE-7RM4
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Phone Wallpapers
mobile phone
electronics
cell phone
clinic
People Images & Pictures
human
doctor
room
indoors
surgeon
operating theatre
hospital
face
People Images & Pictures
hat
clothing
apparel
photo
photography
Public domain images
Related collections
Sinch Image Search
18 photos
· Curated by Havy Ng
human
electronic
HD Computer Wallpapers
PPE
34 photos
· Curated by Doc Moyo
ppe
human
accessory
Medical Images
56 photos
· Curated by s mario
medical
human
doctor