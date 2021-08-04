Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
1 month
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Monteverde, Costa Rica
Related tags
Flower Images
Nature Images
macro
HD Red Wallpapers
costa rica
HD Tropical Wallpapers
garden
Spring Images & Pictures
sunny
pollination
stem
Jungle Backgrounds
HD Forest Wallpapers
blossom
plant
anther
pollen
petal
photo
photography
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Chiseled
91 photos
· Curated by Max Bender
chiseled
man
human
Magical
31 photos
· Curated by Jennifer Ann
magical
Flower Images
HQ Background Images
Soul Care
194 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
hand