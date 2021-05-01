Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
MICHAEL SATTERFIELD
@thegentlemanracer
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
4 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Trophy truck racing in the Mint 400 out side of Las Vegas
Related tags
truck
nevada
off road race
racing
nevada desert
wheel
machine
vehicle
transportation
tire
offroad
Car Images & Pictures
automobile
spoke
sports car
car wheel
Public domain images
Related collections
The Art of Collaboration
8 photos
· Curated by Redkix
collaboration
People Images & Pictures
human
Pools
26 photos
· Curated by Yuri Druchinin
pool
swimming pool
HD Blue Wallpapers
Sport
506 photos
· Curated by Diego Naves
Sports Images
outdoor
People Images & Pictures