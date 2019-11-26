Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Mark Neal
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
November 26, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
closeup of a plant on a pedestal against ocre wall.
Related collections
Coffe shops
7 photos
· Curated by Emerald Padgett
furniture
restaurant
patio
Interior
21 photos
· Curated by Natasha Hicken
interior
indoor
furniture
hhm
43 photos
· Curated by justin dominguez
hhm
plant
outdoor
Related tags
plant
pot
furniture
tabletop
Flower Images
blossom
vase
jar
pottery
potted plant
Free stock photos