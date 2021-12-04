Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Stephen Leonardi
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 4, 2021
Canon, EOS R5
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
california
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
California Pictures
point reyes national seashore
HD Grey Wallpapers
mammal
wildlife
Animals Images & Pictures
otter
Dog Images & Pictures
canine
pet
Public domain images
Related collections
Bridges
22 photos · Curated by Devin Fernandez
bridge
building
river
family
113 photos · Curated by Aaron Booth
Family Images & Photos
child
HD Kids Wallpapers
Foodish
237 photos · Curated by Rebecca Matthews
foodish
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures