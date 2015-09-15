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Élise Laberge
eliselaberge
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brown yak on green grass
Cattle In The Pasture
A map marker
Skye, Royaume-Uni
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 15, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS DIGITAL REBEL XSi
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
animal
animals
grass
farm
cow
field
scotland
fog
brown
grassland
cattle
rural
farmland
livestock
pasture
highlands
overcast
hillside
skye
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