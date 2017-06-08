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Dane Deaner
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brown wooden
Yellow Trails
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 8, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
mountains
field
bridge
path
grass field
pathway
wilderness
open road
wooden
open field
wild life
jetty
mountain ridge
yellow grass
wooden path
building
road
gravel
dirt road
Public domain images
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